Sacred Heart visits Saint Francis (BKN) after Wilcox's 27-point game

Sacred Heart Pioneers (9-9, 2-1 NEC) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (7-9, 0-3 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) plays the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Tedrick Wilcox Jr. scored 27 points in Saint Francis (BKN)'s 78-73 win over the Hartford Hawks.

The Terriers have gone 6-2 in home games. Saint Francis (BKN) is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Pioneers are 2-1 against NEC opponents. Sacred Heart is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Higgins is scoring 11.4 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Terriers. Larry Moreno is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

Nico Galette is averaging 15.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Pioneers. Raheem Solomon is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

