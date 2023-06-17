Sacramento Zoo’s African lion Kamau to be pulled from exhibit. His age is now an issue

The Sacramento Zoo announced Friday afternoon that its 16-year-old African lion, Kamau, will be removed from its exhibit because of a decline in his health.

The zoo attributed the decline to “advanced age.”

“He will remain off exhibit while our dedicated carnivore care team observes him around the clock and keeps him comfortable,” the zoo said in a statement. “We are thankful for our partnership with UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine that allows us to provide him with comprehensive, world-class medical care.”

African lions typically live 10 to 15 years in the wild, according to the University of Chicago, but can live up to 25 years in captivity.

“We know how much our zoo community loves Kamau, and it’s important to us that we keep you updated on his health,” the zoo said. “Please keep our staff and Kamau in your thoughts as we continue to monitor him for daily changes.”