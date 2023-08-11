Sacramento youth programs will get $1.3 million in city grants. Here’s how to apply

The city of Sacramento announced this week $1.3 million in grants is now available to community organizations that support the city’s youth.

As part of the city’s #SacTownYouthNights programming, organizations can submit applications for grants for drop-in events on Friday and Saturday nights through August 2024.

“The City will provide funding to youth-serving (community-based organizations) to plan and host events that are youth-led, adult-supported and designed for 30-50 or more youth ages 12-24,” the city said in a news release.

The city offered similar grants last year, funding 30 organizations that hosted events. The funding program was proposed in response to a growth in youth violence throughout the city prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grant applications can be submitted on the city’s grant management portal, at grants.cityofsacramento.gov/grants. Applications are due by August 25 at 4 p.m.

“With this grant opportunity, organizations will receive funding to provide youth opportunities for social interaction, skill-building and personal growth for the next year,” said Youth, Parks and Community Enrichment Director Jackie Beecham in a statement. “These events are in addition to ongoing City-run programming that provides youth with safe spaces year-round.”

The city will award grants in September and make a calendar of events available to the public.