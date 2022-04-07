Sacramento weekend guide: Free spring festivals, Easter egg hunts and Shakespeare

Noor Adatia
·3 min read

Sacramentans are bracing for hot weather this week, with temperatures reaching 90 degrees Thursday and upwards of 90 degrees on Friday.

Your spring temperatures will be back to regularly scheduled programming this weekend, with a high of 78 degrees Saturday and 73 on Sunday. However, the National Weather Service also predicts a gusty weekend and warns of loose objects and weakened tree limbs.

To prepare, the weather service recommends people secure loose objects, avoid outdoor burning and exercise caution when driving next to trucks and buses.

With these recommendations in mind and for those looking to take advantage of this spring weekend, Sacramento has plenty of events scheduled, indoors and outdoors, meant for families and friends April 8-10:

Friday

Pregame at Odd Cookie’s

1015 Ninth St., Sacramento

Odd Cookie is hosting its weekly pregame event this Friday with $5 cocktails and complimentary hors d’oeuvres from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. There is no cover charge for entering.

Watch local theater

2727 B St., Sacramento

Watch a performance of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the Celebrations Arts theater in downtown Sacramento. The show has been going on since March 10 and this is its last weekend of performances. Friday’s show begins at 8 p.m. and tickets can be purchased online for $20.

Saturday

Celebrate spring

2315 34th St., Sacramento

St. HOPE Public Schools is hosting its first spring festival this weekend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sacramento High School. The market will feature craft and food vendors, local community resources and a kids zone with face painting, a petting zoo among other activities. Admission to the fair is free and is open to the public.

Go Easter egg hunting

3501 59th St., Sacramento

Easter is right around the corner, and Tahoe Park is hosting a seasonal egg hunt Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon. In addition to thousands of hidden eggs, the event, sponsored by the First Church of God, features carnival games and a bounce house. The egg hunt is free — just bring a basket.

Job hunting opportunity

Charles A Jones Career and Education Center: 5451 Lemon Hill Ave

North State Building Industry Foundation is hosting a skilled trades job fair event this weekend. Several employers, from industries like construction and homebuilding will be looking to hire for hundreds of positions including warehouse, office, trades and manufacturing.

The event is free and takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. While not required, those who pre-register will be entered into a raffle for a $100 gift card for gas.

Sunday

Egg hunting for the whole family

11070 Bradley Ranch Rd #3, Elk Grove

Bradley Ranch Winery is hosting its third annual Easter egg drop this Sunday, and the egg hunts lasts from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The local winery invites families to spend the rest of their afternoons at the ranch, which will be holding wine tastings, food trucks, wagon rides and a craft fair after the hunt. Tickets are $25 for each hunter, and space is limited.

Free Easter festival

4242 Florin Rd., Sacramento

Southgate Plaza is bringing back its Easter Festival this year, which includes free photos with the Easter Bunny as well as a bounce house, balloon artist and live DJ. The festival takes place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Florin Road and is free, but online registration is required.

