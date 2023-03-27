Sacramento weather could kick allergies into high gear. Here’s the latest pollen forecast

Itchy, watery eyes. Stuffy nose. Scratchy throat.

Sound familiar?

Spring has sprung and with more rain and high winds in Sacramento’s forecast, your allergy symptoms could worsen throughout the week. California is medium to high on the pollen index of allergy forecasting website Pollen.com, with most of the state in the medium range.

Pollen levels range from zero (low) to 12 (high). Sacramento was at 8.8 out of 12 on Monday, a medium-to-high level on the pollen index.

Those allergic to alder, ash and poplar trees could benefit from taking allergy medication and keeping their windows closed.

More rain and wind coming to Sacramento

Allergy symptoms could subside between Tuesday and Wednesday when low to medium pollen levels return, but the and wind rain could trigger your allergies again.

After a sunny Sunday, Northern California weather will turn nasty this week

According to the National Weather Service, a wind advisory is in effect for the region from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 pm. Tuesday. Winds are forecast to whip between 20 and 30 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph.

The strongest winds are expected from Monday night to Tuesday afternoon.

It could rain from Monday night to Wednesday night and then again from Friday to at least Sunday. Pollen levels are predicted to be in the medium range on both Thursday and Friday.

