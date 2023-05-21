Sacramento wants more bike, scooter racks. Here’s how to help decide where they’ll be built

The city of Sacramento is asking for help in deciding where to put new bike and scooter racks.

An application on the city’s website allows residents and business owners to pinpoint the best areas for new racks. The city said in a news release Friday that it will install racks and shared-rideable drop zones “where there is a demonstrated need.”

The city said hundreds of racks already exist, but it needs to add on as more people engage in active transportation that reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

Bike parking and drop-zone site applicants must suggest sites that are on public property, demonstrate a need for site construction, and have a sponsor that can sweep up and otherwise maintain a site, according to the city.

Buildings or businesses required to provide bike or scooter parking as a condition of a planning entitlement or building permit do not qualify, according to the application.