Sacramento visits Boston after Tatum's 51-point game

Sacramento Kings (18-30, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (24-24, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston plays the Sacramento Kings after Jayson Tatum scored 51 points in the Boston Celtics' 116-87 victory over the Washington Wizards.

The Celtics are 15-10 in home games. Boston is 13-17 against opponents over .500.

The Kings are 6-14 on the road. Sacramento is 9-18 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is scoring 25.8 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.2 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boston.

Buddy Hield averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. De'Aaron Fox is averaging 23.7 points and 5.2 assists over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 106.4 points, 45.1 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.3 points per game.

Kings: 2-8, averaging 114.4 points, 44.6 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Bol Bol: out (foot).

Kings: De'Aaron Fox: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press