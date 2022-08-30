Sacramento triple-digit heat could beat 20th century records. Here’s what it’s up against

Sacramento will confront another heat wave headed into Labor Day weekend, with temperatures at more than 100 degrees.

Just about two weeks ago on Aug. 17, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory as temperatures hit triple digits for multiple days.

On Tuesday, the service announced an excessive heat watch and warning for the Sacramento area, as well as Modesto, Stockton, Chico and Redding, for 11 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

️️ An extended period of very hot weather is forecast for interior #NorCal over the Labor Day weekend and into next week. Anyone with outdoor plans should be aware of the likelihood for very dangerous heat risk. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/OV57oa3ADb — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 30, 2022

This time, forecast temperatures could beat downtown Sacramento’s September records. Saturday is expected to reach a high of 110 degrees and Sunday and Monday is forecast to reach 112 degrees. This would surpass the month’s 1955 record of 109 on Sept. 2, said Katrina Hand, a meteorologist at the Sacramento NWS.

In September 2020 and September 1960, temperatures tied with the 1955 record.

The all-time record for the hottest temperature downtown is 114, which was set in 1925, Hand said.

How many hot days have we seen in Sacramento so far this year?

More than last year.

Hand said, so far this year, the Sacramento area has had 34 days above 100 degrees, tying as the fifth most days. In 2021, the region saw 33 days with more than 100 degrees.

“The most we’ve ever seen was 41 days, and that was set in 1988,” Hand said. “So there’s a real good chance we’ll tie that or exceed that record for days above 100 degrees — at least for the downtown Sacramento area.”

Who’s most at risk for this heat wave?

The heat isn’t sparing anyone.

“Pretty much everyone is at risk...” Hand said. “Even healthy people need to take precautions.”

She added that vulnerable communities, such as the elderly, pregnant people, children and those with chronic illnesses should take extra care during this heat event.

Hand advises that you use air conditioning, if you have access to it, avoid outdoor activities, drink plenty of water and do not leave people or pets in cars.

Cooling centers will be open in Sacramento County, starting Thursday. This includes:

Department of Human Assistance annex, 1725 28th St. in midtown Sacramento

DHA customer service centers, 2450 Florin Road in Meadowview

5747 Watt Ave. in North Highlands

