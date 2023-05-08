Sacramento temperatures could rise by 20 degrees. Is summer-like heat here to stay?

Sunshine is just around the corner.

You have to get through the chilly, windy weather.

According to the National Weather Service, conditions across Northern California are predicted to shift after Wednesday to be both warmer and drier than normal for mid-May. In Sacramento, temperatures are forecast to increase by 20 degrees between Monday and Friday.

PATTERN CHANGE



Not a fan of these cool May temps? Well, you're in luck! We're calling for a pattern shift by the end of the work-week, with a 70-80% chance of warmer than normal temperatures of mid-May and a slight tilt (33-40%) towards drier than normal conditions. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/CwjxmoZWGM — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 7, 2023

The weather will quickly heat up Thursday with a high of 80 degrees and a low of 53. From Friday to Sunday, temperatures could reach between the high 80s and the low 90s.

As of Monday morning, temperatures are forecast to be a high of 69 degrees and a low of 48. There’s a 20% chance of showers before 11 a.m., then the overcast will transition to sunny skies.

Breezy winds, from 7 mph to 10 mph, will cause “minor” impact on the roads Monday, National Weather Service wrote on its Twitter page. The trend continues through Wednesday with speeds between 6 mph and 10 mph.

In other parts of Sacramento Valley including Chico and Redding, winds are forecast to whip between 25 mph to 35 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph across the mountains.

Breezy south to southeast winds expected on Monday, strongest mainly across the northern Sacramento Valley (between Chico & Redding) where gusts to 25-35 mph are possible. Breezy winds will also be across the mountains, with gusts to 40 mph. Elsewhere, gusts to 15-20 mph. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/v1LZ1dwSnr — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 7, 2023

Is the warm weather here to stay in Sacramento?

Maybe, at least until early next week.

Meteorologist Scott Rowe with the weather service’s Sacramento office said temperatures next Monday could top out at 90 degrees.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center wrote in a statement that May could bring above-normal rainfall and chilly weather to parts of California including Sacramento.

Rowe said the monthly outlooks “are not weather forecasts” but rather probabilities of where the conditions may fall in that time period. Meaning, just like the weather forecasts, they’re just a prediction.

According to the downtown Sacramento rain gauge, it’s rained five of the last seven days. Nearly .29 inches of rain has fallen in the city. The normal for the month is .86 inches.

