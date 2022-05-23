Sacramento teen who died after American River rescue near Ancil Hoffman Park identified

Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks
·1 min read

A teenager who was plucked from the American River in Carmichael on Saturday and later died has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Omar Sofizada, 18, was pulled from the water east of Ancil Hoffman Park about 4:45 p.m. by a Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crew. Officials from the Sacramento Police Department, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and Sacramento County park rangers assisted in the incident, Metro Fire said in a social media post.

Sofizada was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.

On Sunday, crews rescued another person from the American River near Discovery Park in downtown Sacramento. According to Sacramento Fire Department officials, the man had walked into the river Sunday evening and did not initially resurface.

As temperatures soar, public officials urge residents to be safe when swimming in the American and Sacramento rivers and recommend wearing life jackets. Churning with snowmelt from the Sierra, the water is cold and flowing fast, officials said.

