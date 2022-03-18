It will be Sacramento’s tallest residential skyscraper. See the new plans and details

New details have been released for a 32-story high-rise apartment and office tower planned for an empty lot in downtown Sacramento.

Southern Land Co., a Nashville, Tennessee-based development firm, submitted new plans with the city of Sacramento this week for the project, proposed for what is known as Lot X. The lot sits at the corner of Third Street and Capitol Mall and is a combination of a grass-covered lot and parking.

The proposal appears to have grown in size since Southern Land and the Sacramento Kings announced their intention to build the high rise in October. Southern Land purchased the property from the Kings.

The project includes a 368-foot-tall main building with 243 residential units, a five-story office tower and a seven-story parking structure, according to a project narrative filed with the city.

Southern Land said last year that it planned to begin construction in 2023 and complete the project in 2025. A company representative could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday.

The developer wrote in its planning application that it has designed the tower to complement nearby Crocker Park and the Crocker Art Museum.

“Abundant outdoor seating and dining terraces will extend the limits of the park’s influence to create additional opportunities to enjoy the Sacramento weather,” Southern Land officials wrote. “For residents and office tenants, multiple upper level balconies, rooftop gardens and amenity spaces will reinforce connections to the park on a vertical plane.”

In addition to the apartments in the tower, the complex will also include five townhomes facing N Street and the office building along Capitol Mall. The apartments will range in size from 590-square-foot studios to 3,013-square-foot apartments with three bedrooms.

The main tower would be the tallest residential structure in Sacramento.