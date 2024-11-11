Sacramento takes on San Antonio after overtime win

Sacramento Kings (6-4, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (4-6, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -1.5; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento visits the San Antonio Spurs after the Kings took down the Phoenix Suns 127-118 in overtime.

San Antonio finished 22-60 overall, 14-37 in Western Conference play and 12-29 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Spurs averaged 112.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 118.6 last season.

Sacramento finished 46-36 overall and 30-22 in Western Conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Kings averaged 116.6 points per game last season, 50.8 in the paint, 16.5 off of turnovers and 14.3 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Spurs: Malaki Branham: day to day (ankle), Tre Jones: out (ankle), Jeremy Sochan: out (thumb).

Kings: Devin Carter: out (shoulder), Orlando Robinson: out (mcl).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press