Sacramento takes on Indiana, looks to stop 3-game skid

Indiana Pacers (11-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (10-9, seventh in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game losing streak when the Kings take on Indiana.

The Kings have gone 6-4 in home games. Sacramento has a 3-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Pacers have gone 5-4 away from home. Indiana ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.0% from downtown. Myles Turner leads the Pacers shooting 43.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: De'Aaron Fox is scoring 23.7 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Kings. Kevin Huerter is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 19.6 points, 11.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Pacers. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 18.8 points over the past 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3, averaging 122.9 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points per game.

Pacers: 7-3, averaging 115.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Trey Lyles: out (illness).

Pacers: Daniel Theis: out (knee), Chris Duarte: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press