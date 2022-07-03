Sacramento still set to see below normal July 4 temperatures. Here’s when it’ll heat back up

Temperatures continue to trend below normal this holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento, with crisp overnight lows but daytime highs in the 80s.

Forecasts call for a Sunday low of 56 in Sacramento after daytime highs around 80, with no sign of rain in the immediate area. South to southwest winds are expected to range between 8 and 11 mph, with gusts to 20 mph.

Look for the foothill temperatures to range from 65 to 83 degrees. In mountain areas, forecasters see a range from 52 to 70 degrees.

Good morning! Cooler temps stick around today and tomorrow before a gradual warming trend this week. There are chances for isolated showers in far #NorCal today and tomorrow. Winds will be breezy at times, so exercise extra caution with anything that could create sparks! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ACfP2ZAT8I — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 3, 2022

For those headed toward Shasta County, there is a chance of light rain, according to the NWS.

On Independence Day, those staying in the Sacramento area can prepare for sunny skies and an average high of 82. The low will be 62, again with mostly clear skies.

The winds, though they may pick up through Monday night, should not pose a problem for fireworks fans, said Eric Kurth of the weather service. However, he noted that grass and brush remain quite dry and people should be alert to the danger of fire.

Cooler weather will stick around through Wednesday, before highs climb back into the 90s beginning Thursday. By Saturday, the forecast is sunny and hot, with a high near 96.