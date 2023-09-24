Sacramento State transfer Cameron Skattebo posts crazy stats in Arizona State loss to USC

Sacramento State transfer Cameron Skattebo racked up more than 300 yards in rushing, receiving, passing and punt yards in Arizona State’s game against USC on Saturday night.

Skattebo, a Rio Linda native and former Sacramento Bee Player of the Year, did all he could to keep the Sun Devils in the game. He completed passes, ran for one touchdown and caught a pass for another score in a 42-28 loss to No. 5 USC at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

Skattebo completed 2 of 3 passes for 42 yards, rushed for 111 yards on 20 carries and caught four passes for 79 yards, scoring on a 15-yard touchdown run and a 52-yard touchdown reception.

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cameron Skattebo (4) throws a pass on a fake punt attempt against the USC Trojans during the first half Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

If that wasn’t enough, Skattebo also unleashed a 53-yard punt to the USC 13-yard line. That led to a USC fumble on the next play, setting up a first-quarter touchdown run for Skattebo.

Josh Dubow of the Associated Press noted that Skattebo became the second player since at least 2000 to have 40 yards, passing, 60 yards receiving and 90 yards rushing in the same game. He joined Richie James, who did it in Middle Tennessee’s 77-56 win over Florida Atlantic in 2016.

Cameron Skattebo is 2nd player since at least 2000 to have 40+ yards passing, 60+ yards receiving and 90+ yards rushing in same game (42, 65, 96). Richie James had 76, 120 and 207 in Middle Tennessee’s 77-56 win over FAU 11/26/16 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) September 24, 2023

The highlight of the game came with just over eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter. Skattebo caught a pass just beyond the line of scrimmage, bounced off one tackler and ran over another, maintaining his balance and turning on the jets for a 52-yard touchdown that cut USC’s lead to 35-28 with 8:05 remaining.

Skattebo is such a beast. Love watching him play https://t.co/40Q8i435yu — Mark Harris (@Harris_Mark7) September 24, 2023

Skattebo, a powerfully built 5-foot-10, 215-pound running back, was named Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,382 yards at Sacramento State last season. He entered the transfer portal after former Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor left to become the head coach at Stanford.

The Hornets posted one of the biggest wins in program history when they beat Stanford last week in Taylor’s home debut, but they suffered their first loss of the season Saturday, falling 36-27 to Idaho. The loss ended Sacramento State’s 22-game regular-season winning streak and a 19-game Big Sky winning streak.