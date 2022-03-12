Sacramento State students dig deep. Here’s how they helped enhance ‘Tree Campus USA’

Volunteers planted 60 trees across Sacramento State’s campus Saturday morning, adding to the collection of more than 3,000 at “Tree Campus USA.”

Cal Fire, West Coast Arborists and others partnered with the university to recruit more than 150 people to the American River Courtyard on campus at 8:30 a.m.

Brian Kirkegaard, West Coast Arborists Sacramento area manager, said that the majority of the volunteers were Sacramento State students who answered the Residence Hall Associations’ request for help and showed up to plant trees and pick up community service hours.

A grant from the California Urban Forest Council allowed the event to happen, Kirkegaard said. He said that Sacramento State was one of the 50 locations across California involved in planting 2,000 trees in all.

Sacramento State was chosen as one of the spots because the school has maintained an “excellent partnership” in tree maintenance and pruning and has had three other planting events in the past, according to Kirkegaard.

Environmental issues a factor

The trees are a large variety of oak and are sourced from areas, such as Catalina Island, that have a minimum amount of water, according to Kirkegaard. He said the trees are not native but are grown at a West Coast Arborists farm in Stockton.

“The trees (we planted) today are drought friendly and tolerant trees to lack of water to plant for the future. Basically we’re trying to have a larger diversity of trees that can handle no water or limited amount of water,” Kirkegaard said.

The event was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to noon, but Kirkegaard said that all of the trees were planted within the first hour.

“It was a really smooth event,” he said. “The volunteers each planted about seven to eight trees per group and they all ran through it very quick.”