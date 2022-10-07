Sacramento State police seeking suspect linked to pair of sexual assaults

Sacramento State police are investigating two sexual assaults on campus and say a single suspect is likely linked to the crimes.

University police say the man met the victims on campus and told them he was a Sacramento State student. Police say the man is not enrolled at the school but likely uses facilities there and may also have ties to San Jose State University.

He is described as white, approximately 22 years old, with brown hair and eyes. He is 6 feet and 175 pounds. Police say he goes by the name Zayn.

University police shared an image of the man suspected in the crimes. In it, the man is wearing a wide blue bandanna covering his forehead; a short-sleeve white shirt with a Nike emblem; a chain necklace and a wide-banded wristwatch.

The State Hornet campus newspaper first reported the story late Thursday.

Campus police received the first report Sept. 23, officials said in a news release late Thursday. The report of the off-campus incident was followed by a second report on Wednesday of an incident on the Sacramento State campus that happened several weeks ago.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sacramento State Police Department at 916-278-6000.