Sacramento State is graduating a record number of students. Here’s what it looks like
Sacramento Bee staff
·1 min read
The seven graduation ceremonies that Sacramento State his holding this weekend at Golden 1 Center represent major milestones in the lives of each of the 9,574 eligible graduates. But the university itself is marking two as well: a record number of graduates, and the last set of ceremonies for its retiring president.
“I love this university, and this university is its students,” said President Robert S. Nelsen in an interview between Friday’s ceremonies. Nelsen’s eight-year tenure leading the school ends in July. His replacement is expected to be named later this month.
The graduation record is related to a dramatic increase in the school’s four-year graduation rate, which climbed to 28% percent in 2022 from just 9% in 2016, according to the university.
The ceremonies on Friday involved the College of Arts and Letters, the College of Business and the College of Education. Three more ceremonies are being held on Saturday. The final ceremony is Sunday morning.
