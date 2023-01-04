Sacramento sheriff’s detectives arrest two suspects in fatal North Highlands shooting

Homicide detectives on Tuesday arrested two men accused in the shooting death of a 24-year-old man three months ago in North Highlands.

Armando Baltazar, 20, and Guillermo Gonzalez, 18, were arrested on suspicion of homicide in connection with the Oct. 11 shooting death of Hector Velazquez, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Homicide detectives determined two suspects were responsible for Velazquez’s shooting death. The Sheriff’s Office identified Baltazar and Gonzalez as the wanted suspects and as “gang member associates.” But the Sheriff’s Office did not indicate whether investigators believe the fatal shooting was motivated by street gang activity.

The detectives, with help from the sheriff’s Gang Suppression Unit and the Special Enforcement Detail, took Baltazar and Gonzalez into custody. They were booked Tuesday afternoon at the Sacramento County Main Jail. They were being held without bail and were scheduled to make their first appearance Thursday in Sacramento Superior Court.

The shooting was reported about 9:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Madison Avenue, just east of Roseville Road. A ShotSpotter activation, which alerted deputies, detected three shots had been fired.

Deputies arrived and found an unconscious man, later identified as Velazquez, with a gunshot wound to his torso on the eastbound side of the street.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District medics pronounced Velazquez dead at the scene a short time later.