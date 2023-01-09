Sacramento schools closed Monday as another major storm hits region

The Sacramento City Unified School District has canceled school on Monday as another major winter storm hits the region.

At least six campuses in the district were without power Sunday, district officials wrote in an email to families. District officials “do not expect that power will be restored by tomorrow morning. We have been in close contact with SMUD throughout the day and do not have a timeline for the full restoration of power.”

“That fact, combined with the expected strong winds and heavy rain overnight, make it necessary to close all campuses for the day for the safety of our students and staff,” district officials wrote. “In addition, late this afternoon we learned that a downed tree impacted our school telephone system. As a result, some families may be unable to contact their student’s school directly until repairs are made.”

An atmospheric river was expected to hit the Sacramento region late Sunday and Monday morning, bringing heavy rain and damaging winds to the area.