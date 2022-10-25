Sacramento school teacher released from jail; she’s accused of hiding missing teen

A Sacramento school teacher has been released from jail and ordered to stay away from a teenage boy she is accused of hiding for nearly two years while his family was searching for him.

Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, appeared for her arraignment hearing Monday afternoon in Sacramento Superior Court. She was arrested last week in connection with the disappearance of Michael Ramirez, who returned home “inexplicably” in March after being reported missing in June 2020, according to the Rancho Cordova Police Department.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office has filed against Olivares a felony charge of detention of a minor child with the intent to conceal from a parent. Olivares also faces a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Olivares had been in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail since Thursday afternoon. Christy Van Stelle, Olivares’ attorney, asked the judge to eliminate her bail since the bail scheduled amount for the charge was zero dollars.

Van Stelle argued that Olivares has no previous criminal record, and she’s lived in the same home for over 20 years. Van Stelle submitted to the court several letters from current and former students’ parents in support of the teacher.

“I don’t think she’s a flight risk,” Van Stelle told the judge. “I don’t think she’s a danger to society.”

Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Aarseth acknowledged that zero bail is the scheduled amount for the charge Olivares faces, but she asked the judge to set a reasonable bail with court restrictions “based on the fact that this defendant did conceal a 15-year-old from his parents for a period of 21 months.”

Superior Court Commissioner Ken Brody granted the zero-bail release and ordered Olivares to have no contact, directly or indirectly, with Ramirez and his guardians, Katte Smith and Lee Dorsey. Brody also ordered Olivares to stay away from their home, schools or and places of employment.

Brody also ordered Olivares to check in initially with the pretrial services office and to visit with the office twice a month until her case has concluded.

Olivares only spoke in court briefly to agree to the court’s restrictions and answer Brody’s questions. She was released from jail Monday evening.

Her lawyer declined to speak to reporters outside the courthouse Monday. In a brief phone call Tuesday, Van Stelle told The Sacramento Bee that her client is not accused of committing any harm to the boy. She declined to discuss the criminal case any further until she receives approval from Olivares.

Olivares is a second-grade teacher at Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School on 13th Street in South Land Park, according to authorities and the school’s website. News media reports indicated Ramirez, who was 15 years old when he was reported missing, ran away from a strict household and is friends with one of Olivares’ children.

A spokesman for the Sacramento City Unified School District said Olivares faces charges in connection with “acts unrelated to the employee’s assigned duties.” Olivares was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a district investigation.