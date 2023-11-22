Update: Sacramento’s Run to Feed the Hungry to proceed after bomb threat

The annual Run to Feed the Hungry in Sacramento will proceed as scheduled on Thursday after authorities investigated a bomb threat made against the Thanksgiving Day event earlier this month.

“After conferring with the city of Sacramento, Sacramento Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation, we will be moving forward with an in-person run or walk tomorrow morning,” race organizers wrote in an email to participants Wednesday morning.

“The threat was taken very seriously and investigated thoroughly by multiple law enforcement agencies,” the email continued. “Operating a safe and secure event remains our top priority, so the Sacramento Police Department will have an increased presence throughout the start and finish areas and along the course.”

Race organizers urged participants to “remain vigilant, follow instructions from law enforcement personnel and immediately report suspicious activity by calling the Sacramento Police Department’s Dispatch Center at (916) 808-5471.”

Those who do not feel comfortable attending the event in person can participate virtually.

“To do so, simply run or walk a 5K or 10K at a location and time of your choosing,” organizers wrote in their email. “More details about how to submit your virtual results will be provided as part of the Race Day Instructions email you will receive later today.”

An email forwarded to law enforcement on Nov. 13 prompted the investigation.

This year’s race through the streets of East Sacramento will be the 30th edition of one of the nation’s largest Thanksgiving Day races. The 10K race is scheduled to begin at 8:15 a.m., followed by a 5K run and walk at 9 a.m.