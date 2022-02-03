Sacramento Rivercats announce expanded season as part of 2022 schedule

Cameron Salerno
·1 min read
Paul Kitagaki Jr./pkitagaki@sacbee.com

The Sacramento Rivercats announced the 2022 season schedule Thursday morning with a bit of a surprise: an expanded regular season. The River Cats will play 150 games, split evenly between the road and home, up from the usual 140 games typical in years prior to the pandemic.

The move will give fans more September baseball, when the change in weather makes it more comfortable to attend games in Sacramento.

The Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants open up the season at Sutter Health Park on April 5 against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. The season finale will be Sept. 28 against the Salt Lake Bees. Despite the current player lockout in Major League Baseball, the minor league season will not be impacted.

The full schedule is available online at rivercats.com.

