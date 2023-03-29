Sacramento Republic owner Kevin Nagle purchasing English club Huddersfield Town A.F.C.

Sacramento Republic FC owner Kevin Nagle is expanding his soccer interests across the pond.

Nagle announced he is buying a full stake in Huddersfield Town A.F.C., a British club in the second-tier English Football League Championship (EFL).

“I am beyond pleased to announce I have entered into agreement with Dean Hoyle to purchase a full stake in Huddersfield Town,” Nagle said in a news release. “As the approval process is now under way, there will be no further comment until finalization, as we wish to 100% respect that process. I would however like to thank Dean for all his help and support along the way, and I cannot wait to meet and speak to the wonderful Town fans.”

Huddersfield Town, also known as the Terriers, was in England’s top league, the English Premier League (EPL), from 2017 to 2019 before getting relegated. The club has mostly bounced around England’s second and third divisions since the 1980s. It made history winning the F.A. Cup in 1921-22. The club was nearly promoted back to the EPL last season after finishing third in the EFL, but lost in the championship playoff final to Nottingham Forest.

What Nagle’s purchase means for Sacramento Republic FC remains to be seen. The sale is expected to be finalized in the coming months and would presumably bridge Republic FC with one of the world’s most important soccer leagues and countries.

Nagle also noted the purchase should not negatively impact his plans to build a new multi-purpose stadium in Sacramento’s Railyards just north of downtown — with a plan expected to come further into focus at some point this summer.

“As I pursue this new endeavor and build new connections to elite levels of football, I remain committed to Sacramento Republic FC’s continued success and growth, our plan to build a stadium and community asset in downtown Sacramento, and bright future as a topflight club,” Nagle said.

Nagle has been involved with Republic FC, which plays in the second-tier United Soccer League, since its inception in 2014. He hasn’t closed the door on a possible MLS expansion bid for Sacramento as the league continues to mull Las Vegas and San Diego after expanding to 29 teams with the addition of St. Louis City F.C. this season.

Nagle has said he plans to build the new Railyards stadium no matter which league Republic FC plays in.