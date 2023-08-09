Sacramento Republic FC signs 13-year-old, becomes youngest US professional athlete ever

There's a new kid on the block in the USL Championship, as the Sacramento Republic FC signed 13-year-old Da’vian Kimbrough to a pro contract, making him the youngest professional athlete in U.S. professional team sports.

At 13 years, 5 months, 13 days old, Kimbrough is the youngest pro athlete ever across major sports leagues, including the NFL, MLB and NBA. He beat the previous record held by Maximo Carrizo, who signed with New York City FC on his 14th birthday in February 2022.

Kimbrough has had a rapid rise with the club since he signed with the youth academy in 2021 at age 11. In his first year, he led Sacramento's U-13 team with 27 goals in 31 matches, en route to the best record of any team in the division. But he showed off his talent in Bassevelde U13 Cup, a club tournament featuring some of the top youth teams in the world. Playing with the New York Red Bulls Academy, Kimbrough scored six goals and was named tournament MVP as his team became the first MLS club to win the title.

The 𝙣𝙚𝙬 youngest professional athlete in American team sports 🙌@SacRepublicFC has signed 13-year-old forward Da’vian Kimbrough! ✍️#ReadyToShine🌟 — USL Championship (@USLChampionship) August 8, 2023

“Da’vian’s journey with Republic FC is just beginning," Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant said in a statement. "He is a remarkable talent who has committed to his dream of becoming an elite player, from competing with players in older age groups, thriving at top competitions, to stepping on to the first team training grounds."

The team said Kimbrough will have a modified training schedule and will be monitored by the club's sports medicine staff, and he will continue his education at Elk Grove Charter School while playing.

Kimbrough's signing is pending league and federation approval, but he could make his debut with the team Saturday against Birmingham Legion FC. Sacramento Republic FC is currently in first place in the USL Western Conference, and tied with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC for most points this season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sacramento Republic FC signs 13-year-old phenom Da’vian Kimbrough