When do Sacramento pools open for the summer? Here’s when and where you can dive in

Temperatures could reach 100 degrees this weekend in Sacramento, but it will be a while before area pools open.

Here’s the timeline for when city pools open, and where you can sign up for swim lessons:

Sacramento pools

North Natomas Aquatic Complex is open for recreational swim on weekends through May 21, and then opens seven days a week starting May 27.

Here’s when Sacramento neighborhood pools open:

Cabrillo Pool, 1648 65th Avenue - June 17





Clunie Pool, 601 Alhambra Boulevard - already open but summer hours will start June 17

Doyle Pool, 2827 Mendel Way - June 9

Hall Pool, 5201 Carlson Drive - June 17

Johnston Pool, 231 Eleanor Avenue - June 11

Mangan Pool, 2140 34th Avenue - June 18

McClatchy Pool, 3500 5th Avenue - June 18

Oki Pool, 2715 Wissemann Drive - June 18

Pannell Meadowview Pool, 2450 Meadowview Road - June 17

Sim Pool, 6207 Logan Way - June 17

Southside Pool, 2107 6th Street - TBA

Tahoe Pool, 3501 59th Street - June 17

Sacramento has 12 neighborhood pools. Most are opening in mid-June, according to the city website. Admission for pools starts at $2 for youth and $4 for adults.

If you’re interested in swimming lesson registration started April 19, but classes are still available. All pools except Southside offers lessons. You’ll find swim classes for youth and adults ranging from $47 to $56. Sign-up on the Sacramento’s city website.

