Sacramento police seek public’s help in finding missing 12-year-old boy

Sacramento police on Wednesday asked for the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old boy missing since Tuesday afternoon who might be riding a bicycle.

The missing boy, Cornell, was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Franklin and Consumnes River boulevards in the Valley Hi and North Laguna neighborhood, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police said the boy was riding a green and black bike, and he might have been headed to the area near Interstate 80 and Watt Avenue in North Sacramento.

Officers described the boy as 5-feet-3, weighing 110 pounds, and he was last seen wearing a gray hooded-sweatshirt, gray sweats and black and white sneakers.

Investigators asked anyone with information on the whereabouts on the missing boy to call the Police Department at 916-808-5471.