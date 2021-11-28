Sacramento police searching near Fruitridge Manor for suspect who shot at officers

The Sacramento Police Department is searching in the area of Fruitridge Manor for a suspect who shot at officers Sunday morning.

In a social media update, police department officials said a perimeter was set up near 63rd Street and Lemon Hill Avenue as of 10 a.m., and a large police presence was in the area.

The suspect is accused of shooting at police, but “all officers are ok,” according to the department.

No further details were immediately available.

