Sacramento police searching for 13-year-old missing girl last seen in Meadowview area

Sacramento police officers are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday after leaving her home in Meadowview.

In a social media post, the Sacramento Police Department said Janessa Dorris was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Friday leaving her home, near Meadowview Road and 22nd Street, on foot.

Police described Janessa as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds and having brown braided hair with red tips and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater with orange and red writing on it, and red and black checkered pajama pants.

Police officials said she is at risk due to her age and may still be in the area near her home on foot.

The Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call 916-808-5471.