Sacramento police respond to person who may have fired gun near Fruitridge Road

Sacramento police officers on Monday were trying to contact someone who may have fired a gun near the Fruitridge Manor neighborhood.

Officials have released few details about the incident. About 11:15 a.m., the Sacramento Police Department announced in social media posts that officers were in the area of 58th Street and Fruitridge Road.

Police said the officers were trying to contact someone who may have fired a gun. It was unclear whether the person in question was holed up inside a building.

The Police Department urged residents avoid the area and for motorists to choose alternate traffic routes. Police said this was preliminary information and promised to announce further updates.