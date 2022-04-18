Sacramento police officer arrested, accused of secretly recording women in Folsom

Rosalio Ahumada
·1 min read

A Sacramento Police Department officer was arrested Monday on criminal charges stemming from allegations he recorded videos of women in “intimate settings” without their knowledge in Folsom.

An arrest warrant was issued on Monday for Officer Benjamin Gray on multiple charges of recording confidential communication without consent and video recording of intimate settings without consent, the Police Department announced in a news release.

In February, the Folsom Police Department announced investigators believed there were potentially multiple victims and there could be others who had not come forward.

Gray turned himself in Monday at the Sacramento County Jail, but by the afternoon he had been released pending his first appearance in Sacramento Superior Court.

The Police Department placed Gray on administrative leave and suspended his peace officer powers Jan. 17, after Folsom police investigators announced they were pursuing a criminal complaint related to Gray’s alleged conduct.

Gray will continue to be on administrative leave as the Sacramento police Internal Affairs Division conducts an administrative investigation and his criminal case proceeds through the judicial system.

“As peace officers we should hold ourselves to the highest standards, both on and off-duty. This alleged criminal behavior is both disturbing and unacceptable and weakens the trust between law enforcement and the community, which we work so hard every day to build and maintain,” Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said in the news release.

