Sacramento police look for witnesses in Elder Creek Road crash that killed motorcyclist

Investigators were looking for anyone who witnessed a crash that killed a man on a motorcycle Sunday evening in the Southeast Village neighborhood of Sacramento.

The crash was reported about 5:45 p.m. in the 7400 block of Elder Creek Road, a few blocks east of the 65th Street Expressway. The report to officers indicated a motorcyclist had serious injuries and was down on the road, the Sacramento Police Department announced in a news release Monday.

Firefighters and police officers arrived and found several people trying to provide aid to the injured motorcyclist. Police said medics pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

Detectives from the Major Collision Investigation Unit and crime scene investigators took over the fatal crash investigation. Police said the detectives canvassed the area, looking for witnesses and evidence. The cause of the crash remained under investigation Monday.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the motorcyclist’s name once his family has been properly notified.

The Police Department asked anyone with information to call officers at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the P3 Tips website and app.