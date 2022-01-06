Sacramento police investigating homicide in parking garage near Sutter Medical Center

Rosalio Ahumada

Sacramento police officers on Wednesday night were at a parking garage near Sutter Medical Center investigating a homicide in the Midtown area.

The crime scene was located near 28th and K streets, and passersby should expect to see a heavy police presence in the area, the Sacramento Police Department announced shortly after 6 p.m. on social media.

Officials advised drivers to plan to use other routes as traffic was expected to be impacted in the area.

