Sacramento police investigating homicide in parking garage near Sutter Medical Center
Sacramento police officers on Wednesday night were at a parking garage near Sutter Medical Center investigating a homicide in the Midtown area.
The crime scene was located near 28th and K streets, and passersby should expect to see a heavy police presence in the area, the Sacramento Police Department announced shortly after 6 p.m. on social media.
Officials advised drivers to plan to use other routes as traffic was expected to be impacted in the area.