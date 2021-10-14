Sacramento Police investigating early morning shooting in South Natomas

The Sacramento Police Department is looking into a shooting Thursday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. in the area of West El Camino Avenue and Stonecreek Drive in the South Natomas neighborhood, according to a police dispatcher. But officers responding to the scene could not find those involved in the shooting until closer to 6 a.m., the dispatcher said.

While police could not yet provide details on how many people were involved or injured in the incident, they did say that no one has died as a result of the shooting.

This is a breaking story. Check back here for the latest updates.