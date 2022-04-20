Sacramento police investigates robbery at Golden 1 Credit Union on Stockton Boulevard
Sacramento police officers on Tuesday were investigating a robbery at the Golden 1 Credit Union across the street from UC Davis Medical Center.
About 5:45 p.m., the Sacramento Police Department said officers were at the scene investigating the robbery in the 2300 block Stockton Boulevard near the North Oak Park neighborhood.
Police did not release any further details about the robbery, saying officials would provide an update as soon as information became available.