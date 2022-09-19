Sacramento police investigate hit-and-run that killed man on Fruitridge Road

Traffic detectives were looking for a vehicle that struck a man in a fatal hit-and-run early Monday on Fruitridge Road in Sacramento.

About 3:30 a.m., officers were called to the 8800 block of Fruitridge Road, just west of South Watt Avenue. The officers had received a report of a person laying in the road.

Officers arrived and found the man who had suffered serious injuries in what was determined to be a hit-and-run, according to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department.

Medics from the Sacramento Fire Department arrived and pronounced the injured man dead at the scene. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name after his family has been notified.

Traffic detectives and crime scene investigators took over the fatal hit-and-run investigation. Police said they worked at the scene and canvassed the area for evidence and witnesses.

The circumstances of the hit-and-run remained under investigation, and police said investigators did not have any suspect information to release.

Investigators asked anyone with information about this homicide to call officers at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the P3 Tips website and app.