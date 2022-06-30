Sacramento police investigate death of pedestrian struck by freight train in midtown

Sacramento police officers were investigating the death of a pedestrian struck by a freight train late Wednesday in the midtown area.

About 10:40 p.m., officers were called to respond to a reported collision involving a train and a pedestrian near 20th and J streets, according to the Sacramento Police Department. There are railroad tracks that run across J Street just west of 20th Street.

Officers arrived and found the pedestrian who had suffered major injuries, police said. Medics from the Sacramento Fire Department arrived and attempted life-saving measures, but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the pedestrian was an adult but could not confirm the gender of the person who died. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the pedestrian after the family has been notified.

The exact circumstances that led to the fatal collision remained under investigation, police said.