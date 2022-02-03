Sacramento police ask public to help find car in fatal hit-and-run near Power Inn Road

Sacramento police investigators have asked the public to help find a car believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run early Sunday that killed a pedestrian.

Investigators were looking for a 2009 to 2011 Mazda3 sedan with a missing passenger side mirror, significant damage to its right headlight and damage to the right side of the windshield, the Sacramento Police Department announced on social media Wednesday.

It was reported as a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian about 1:50 a.m. Jan. 30 in the area of Power Inn Road and Butte Avenue, near Colonial Village neighborhood in Sacramento. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man with serious injuries in the road.

The officers attempted life-saving measures. Medics from the Sacramento Fire Department arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. The car that struck the man left before authorities arrived.

The Sacramento Police Department’s Major Collision Investigations Unit responded and canvassed the area, looking for evidence and witnesses.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity once his family has been properly notified. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man’s name had not been released.

The Police Department asked anyone with information about this fatal hit-and-run to call officers at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the P3 Tips website and app.