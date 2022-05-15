Sacramento Police ask for community help in search for at-risk and missing 15-year-old

The Sacramento Police Department is asking for help in finding an at-risk missing child.

Chloe Van Ostrand, 15, was last seen about 7 p.m. May 12 in the 7400 block of Rush River Drive.

She was wearing a black collared shirt that reads “first tee of Sacramento” on the front, black athletic pants, and tennis shoes with orange laces.

Ostrand is said to be “at risk” due to her age. She stands 5 feet tall, weighs 103 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen her, contact the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.