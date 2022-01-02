Sacramento police arrest woman suspected of killing pedestrian with stolen vehicle

The Sacramento Police Department arrested a woman early Sunday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and fleeing from a fatal crash near Fruitridge Manor.

In a news release, department officials said that officers were sent to a reported crash near Stockton Boulevard and Fruitridge Road about 1:20 a.m.

Police had been told that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, which then left the scene. Officers found the victim injured and attempted life-saving measures. He was pronounced dead by Sacramento Fire Department personnel, according to police.

Shortly after the crash, the vehicle believed to have been involved in the crash was found “a short distance from the original scene,” along with the driver, police said. The driver, Oletha Durham, 33, was suspected of stealing the vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

She was arrested on multiple charges and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. According to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office records, Durham faces felony charges of suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run, DUI and vehicular theft, and misdemeanor allegations of driving on a suspended or revoked license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock. Her bail was set at $300,000.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after notifying his next of kin.

The Sacramento Police Department’s Major Collision Investigations Unit took over the investigation into the fatal crash and canvassed the area for evidence and witnesses. Police are asking anyone with information to call dispatchers at 916-808-5471.