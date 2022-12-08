Sacramento police arrest teen boy in fatal shooting at Grant High School football game

Rosalio Ahumada
2 min read

Sacramento police detectives on Wednesday arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with an October fatal shooting in a parking lot at Grant Union High School during a Friday night football game.

The detectives had identified the teen as a suspect before they found and arrested him on suspicion of homicide, the Sacramento Police Department announced in an updated news release.

The teenage boy was taken into custody without incident, police said, and booked at the Sacramento County Youth Detention Facility. Police did not release his name because he is a minor.

During the investigation, detectives said they found a handgun that is believed to have been used in the shooting. Police said they don’t believe there are other suspects.

In the days after the shooting, officers arrested 18-year-old Ronzell Belton, who is accused of “physically assaulting the victim with a firearm prior to the shooting,” police said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Grant High campus in the 1400 block of Grand Avenue in Sacramento’s Del Paso Heights neighborhood. The gunfire erupted toward the end of the football game between Grant High and Monterey Trail High School.

Alfred Ayodele Myah, 24, of Sacramento, was shot and wounded during a dispute involving about 20 people that broke out in the parking lot. Myah was taken in a private vehicle to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Shattered glass covers the parking lot outside the Grant High School gym after a shooting following the football team's game against Monterey Trail High School on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Shattered glass covers the parking lot outside the Grant High School gym after a shooting following the football team’s game against Monterey Trail High School on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

A police spokesman has said no students were believed to have been involved in the parking lot dispute or the shooting. School district officials have said there was “no interruption to the football game as no one attending seemed to be aware of the incident.” There were roughly 2,000 people at the game.

Six days after the shooting, the Twin Rivers Unified School District announced it would use metal detectors to screen attendees at high school athletic events at Grant High. District officials were considering whether metal detectors would be used at other Twin Rivers high school campuses.

It was not the first time gun violence had an impact at Grant High. In 2015, J.J. Clavo, a starting cornerback on the football team, was killed and fullback Malik Johnson was wounded the afternoon before a game at a restaurant about a mile from campus.

