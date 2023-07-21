Sacramento parolee faces kidnap charges after allegedly holding woman in Roseville break-in

A Roseville woman is safe and her alleged captor behind bars after a would-be burglar broke into her home Thursday, authorities said.

Roseville police arrested a 45-year-old Sacramento man in the 9:30 a.m. break-in at the woman’s home in the area of Riverside Avenue and Darling Way, the Roseville Police Department said in a news release.

The suspect was captured by police Thursday afternoon and arrested on a slate of charges including kidnapping, elder abuse, false imprisonment and burglary.

He was on parole at the time of the alleged break-in, according to records from the Placer County Jail, where he remained held without bail Friday pending a court date.