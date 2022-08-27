Sacramento to get millions from state creative arts program. Here’s where the money will go

The city of Sacramento’s Office of Arts and Culture was selected this month to receive the highest award amount possible from the California Arts Council.

The local office was awarded $4.75 million to redistribute funds and grants to artist collectives, nonprofit social service and civic organizations, arts nonprofits, units of local government and tribal governments for creative campaigns.

The investment comes from the new California Creative Corps program, an initiative to spread awareness about water and energy conservation, climate change, emergency preparedness, relief and recovery.

The program is a $60 million effort by Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state Legislature.

“The creative community is uniquely positioned to help people understand and engage with some of the most urgent and complex issues of our time,” said Megan Van Voorhis, the city’s creative economy manager.

The Office of Arts and Culture will partner with neighboring counties in the region such as Yolo, El Dorado, Alpine and Solano.

Application information will be announced once the programs and funds are finalized.

The Office of Arts and Culture encourages interested individuals from the creative community to sign up for email updates.