Sacramento Metro Fire chief says he’s retiring, but will finish out the year in the job

Sacramento Metro Fire Chief Todd Harms has announced that he plans to retire at the end of the year, according to the fire department.

Harms was appointed as Metro Fire’s sixth fire chief on Nov. 12, 2016, after serving for almost 30 years in the Phoenix Fire Department, according to the Sacramento agency. He announced his retirement during a meeting of the fire district’s board of directors.

“I would like to congratulate Fire Chief Harms on his announcement to retire,” board President Cinthia Saylors said. “Chief Harms brought a long history of experience in the fire service which benefited Metro Fire over the past six years .... Metro Fire is in the position it is today because of Chief Harms’ effective leadership.”

During Harms’ tenure, Metro Fire adopted a new Strategic Plan, a Command Manual, a long-term plan for its capital facility needs and enacted six years of balanced budgets that included increased personnel and services, new labor agreements, and a reduction to debt obligations, according to the department.

“Today, Metro Fire is strong operationally, financially and administratively, which makes this the right time for both me and the organization to make this transition,” Harms said.

Metro Fire Department said its board will conduct a search for the next fire chief and will announce further details about the search process at an upcoming meeting.