Sacramento mayor, council members to get raises starting in June. See how much

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and City Council members will receive raises in June, a city commission decided Wednesday.

Steinberg’s annual salary will increase from $145,440 to $158,652 starting June 18, the city’s Compensation Commission unanimously decided. The other eight council members will receive smaller raises, with their pay climbing from $98,045 to $99,317.

The city’s human resources staff recommended the amounts after analyzing salaries in comparable cities, such as San Francisco, Denver, Long Beach, Fresno, Oakland, Portland, San Diego, San Jose and Seattle.

The raises come amid a potentially troubling time for the city budget, partly due to the coronavirus pandemic tanking hotel tax revenue.

A recent city staff projection shows the budget could be in a deficit for the next five years, starting in the fiscal year that starts July 1. It’s possible the city will not have the $33 million in funding to continue operating its existing roughly 1,000 homeless shelter beds and spaces, though the state could provide more money to cover those costs.

The commission has been granting raises to the mayor and council for the last several years. In 2019, the commission raised the council salaries a significant amount — from $71,850 to $91,915. That large jump occurred because the commission started considering the council jobs as full-time instead of part-time positions.

The city charter tasks the commission with setting annual salaries for the mayor and council that are “reasonable and consistent with other cities similar in size and structure.”