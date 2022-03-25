Sacramento man dies in vehicle crash into canal near Clarksburg in Yolo County, CHP says

A Sacramento man died Thursday after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a canal near Clarksburg in Yolo County, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Scott Carpenter, 33, died in the single-vehicle crash along Jefferson Boulevard, just north of Pumphouse Road, according to the Yolo County Coroner’s Office.

The fatal crash occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday. Carpenter was driving a 2003 Subaru at a high rate of speed south on Jefferson, according to a news release from the CHP Woodland Area Office.

The CHP said Carpenter lost control of the vehicle, for an unknown reason, and went off the road and overturned.

The Subaru became completely submerged in the canal. Carpenter died from his injuries.