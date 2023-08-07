Sacramento man dies, struck by big rig while walking across North Highlands roadway

A 60-year-old Sacramento man died early Monday morning after a big rig struck him as he was walking across a roadway in North Highlands, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight on Auburn Boulevard, just south of Myrtle Avenue. The street in that area has four traffic lanes and a center turning lane.

The pedestrian was walking across Auburn Boulevard outside of the marked crosswalk and heading west, the CHP said in a news release.

A 51-year-old Sacramento man was driving a 2020 Freightliner east on Myrtle Avenue and making a right turn to head south on Auburn when the big rig hit the pedestrian, the CHP said.

Medics took the pedestrian to Mercy San Juan Medical Center in nearby Carmichael, where he was pronounced dead, the CHP reported. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release his name after his family has been notified.

The driver was not injured in the crash, and the CHP said the cause of the collision remains under investigation.