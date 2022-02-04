Sacramento man arrested after hit-and-run that killed pedestrian in Rancho Cordova

Police have identified and arrested the suspected driver in a November hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in Rancho Cordova.

Officers on Wednesday served a warrant and arrested Derek A. Gibson, 52, of Sacramento in connection with a Nov. 8 crash that left a man dead in the area of Trinity River Drive and Sunrise Boulevard, the Rancho Cordova Police Department said in a news release.

Gibson was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a felony count of hit-and-run causing death or serious injury, as well as a misdemeanor count of driving without a license. He is being held in lieu of $75,000 bail.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.