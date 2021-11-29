Sacramento and Los Angeles square off for conference

Los Angeles Lakers (11-11, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (8-13, 11th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings host Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in Western Conference play Tuesday.

The Kings have gone 6-10 against Western Conference teams. Sacramento is fourth in the Western Conference with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Richaun Holmes averaging 2.8.

The Lakers are 0-3 in division play. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the Western Conference shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 27 the Kings won 141-137 in overtime led by 34 points from Fox, while LeBron James scored 30 points for the Lakers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fox is shooting 42.9% and averaging 20.2 points for the Kings. Buddy Hield is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Carmelo Anthony is shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, while averaging 14.4 points. Davis is averaging 24.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.3 blocks over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 110.1 points, 45.9 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 110.2 points, 46.0 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Maurice Harkless: out (knee), Harrison Barnes: out (foot), Richaun Holmes: out (illness).

Lakers: Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), LeBron James: day to day (abdomen), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee), Anthony Davis: day to day (head).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press