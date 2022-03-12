When will Sacramento have its longest day of the year? More hours of sunshine on the way

With daylight saving time starting Sunday, dark evenings are in the past and longer, sunnier days are now ahead. Come March 20, spring will finally be here.

While the time reset might mean less sleep this weekend, it also entails more sunlight during the day. Springing forward pushes sunsets later into the evening hours, making it feel like the day is longer.

So the question is — when will Sacramento experience its longest day of the year?

According to the National Weather Service in Sacramento, the longest day of the year will be on June 21 — the day of the summer solstice — with sunrise at 5:41 a.m. and sunset at 8:33 p.m. That day will be 14 hours and 51 minutes long, according to timeanddate.com.

The day of the time switch, March 13, will be 11 hours and 51 minutes long.

And the shortest day this year will fall on the winter solstice, Dec. 21. From sunrise to sunset, that’s 9 hours and 28 minutes. The sun will rise at 7:20 a.m. and set at 4:48 p.m.